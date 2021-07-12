The Hellfire Gala had one last party favor up its sleeve last week: the death of a popular character. Well, popular on TV. (Spoiler warning!)

Wanda Maximoff — the Scarlet Witch — was boffo on her Disney+ TV series, "WandaVision," where she was portrayed by Elizabeth Olsen. But in the comics, she isn't exactly Miss Popularity on the sentient island Krakoa, where all of Earth's mutants now live.

That's because for many years, Wanda thought she was a mutant. Not only that, but from 1983 to 2015, she thought she was Magneto's daughter ... and so did he!

It turns out that when the Fantastic Four and X-Men were the cinematic property of Twentieth Century Fox, those characters found themselves minimized in the comics. Characters like Wanda and her brother Pietro were de-mutantized so they could be used by Marvel Studios.

"Scarlet Witch" No. 11 (2016) established that the two were never Magneto's children, but instead gained superpowers from genetic tinkering by the High Evolutionary. Which is why all the mutants on Krakoa call her "The Pretender."

But worse, Wanda had a mental breakdown in 2005 and used her powers to remove the powers of 90% of Earth's mutants. Those that happened to be, say, in flight or underwater or something ... they died. Currently, mutants have actually defeated death. Today on Krakoa, five mutants — called "The Five" — have combined their powers to grow exact, living duplicates of other mutants. Professor X's Cerebro, meanwhile, is continually archiving the consciousness of every mutant on Earth. The result is if a mutant dies, The Five provide a new body, Cerebro downloads the old mind, and voilà! Dead character is back!

So all those mutants Wanda killed are back, and boy, do they hate her.

So back to the Hellfire Gala. This was one heck of a party, one that ran through 13 X-books in June. Based on the Met Gala, it was a swell affair meant to be a coming-out party of sorts for Krakoa, and the Hellfire Company, which sells life-extending drugs to the world that can only be grown on Krakoa. A lot happened, including the announcement of new X-Men and Krakoa terraforming Mars.

Meanwhile, at the end of "S.W.O.R.D." No. 6, we see Wanda arriving after the party is over, at the invitation of Magneto. She arrived deliberately late, she said to him with downcast eyes, because "The Pretender can't sit at the feast." But the Magneto isn't having any of that. "You are my daughter, Wanda," he says. "You will always be my daughter. And I will do what I must to make things right."

But then how come Wanda's dead body is found the following week in "X-Factor" No. 10? We don't know the hows and whys. The last we saw of her alive she was with Magneto, and maybe "I will do what I must" isn't entirely a good thing when it's uttered by a guy who's spent most of his adult life as a supervillain.

Next month will see the first issue of a five-issue miniseries "The Trial of Magneto." So we're definitely supposed to think Magneto did it. And I think he did. And now will try to use his authority — he's on the ruling council — to have Wanda resurrected by The Five.

As. A. Mutant.