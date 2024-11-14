Martin Scorsese on the saints, faith in filmmaking and what his next movie might be

SCORSESE: It took time to think about that and to learn that, no, the point is that they are human. For me, if they were able to do that, it's a good example for us. If you take it and put it in a tough world — if you're in a world of business or Hollywood or politics or whatever — if you're grounded in something which is a real, acting out of compassion and love, this is something that has to be admired and emulated. They make mistakes. I found that by over-appreciating that person, it almost takes you off the hook. ''At least there's someone doing it.'' Well, what about you? Dorothy Day was quite something but she knew: Don't put that label on me because it gets everyone off the hook.