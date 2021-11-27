MISSOULA, Mont. — Lonnell Martin Jr. had 20 points as Montana beat Southern Miss 74-62 on Friday night.
Robby Beasley III had 17 points for Montana (4-2), which won its fourth straight at home. Josh Bannan added 15 points and 10 rebounds. Cameron Parker had eight assists.
Tyler Stevenson had 21 points and 11 rebounds for the Golden Eagles (4-3). Isaih Moore added 17 points. DeAndre Pinckney had 12 points and eight rebounds.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
Portions of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Sports
Kalscheur leads Iowa State to 78-59 rout of No. 9 Memphis
Gabe Kalscheur scored 30 points and led Iowa State to a 78-59 win over No. 9 Memphis in the NIT Season Tip-Off championship game on Friday night.
Gophers
Gophers men's hockey cures Friday night woes with 5-1 win at North Dakota
Bryce Brodzinski scored the first and final goals.
Gophers
Gophers volleyball topples Penn State in four sets
U's Stephanie Samedy and Jeanna Wenaas had double-doubles.
Sports
Timberlake scores 25, leads Towson past New Mexico 73-58
Nicolas Timberlake scored a career-high 25 points to propel Towson to a 73-58 victory over New Mexico at the Las Vegas Invitational on Friday night.
High Schools
Neal: Prep Bowl returns from its virus hiatus with a thriller in the big-class final
Lakeville South and Maple Grove put on a show worth waiting for, and quite a wait it was.