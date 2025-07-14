Martin Cruz Smith, acclaimed author of 'Gorky Park,' dies at 82

Born Martin William Smith in Reading, Pennsylvania, and a graduate of the University of Pennsylvania, where he studied creative writing, Smith started out as a journalist, including a brief stint at the AP. He had been a published novelist for more than a decade before he broke through in the early 1980s with ''Gorky Park." His book came out when the Soviet Union and the Cold War were still very much alive and centered on Renko's investigation into the murders of three people whose bodies were found in the Moscow park cited in the title.