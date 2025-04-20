Marte has 7 RBIs and Wynn has 6 as Reds score most runs since 1999 in 24-2 rout of Orioles

BALTIMORE — Noelvi Marte had seven RBIs and hit his first career grand slam with a drive off infielder Jorge Mateo, Austin Wynn had a career-high six RBIs and the Cincinnati Reds scored their most runs in 26 years in a 24-2 route of the Baltimore Orioles on Sunday.
Marte finished with five hits, including his eighth-inning homer off Mateo. Wynn hit a three-run homer in the ninth off catcher Gary Sánchez.
Cincinnati scored its most runs since a 24-12 win at Colorado on May 19, 1999, and finished with 25 hits.
Baltimore allowed its most runs since a 30-3 loss to Texas on Aug. 22, 2007.
Marte, the No. 8 hitter, and Wynn, batting ninth, combined for 11 hits, the most from the final two spots in a batting order since at least 1901. Their 13 RBIs tied for second-most since RBIs became an official statistic in 1920.
Austin Hays was 4 for 6 and finished his first series against his former team 8 for 14 with five RBIs.
Elly De La Cruz started a seven-run third with a home run off Charlie Morton (0-5), who allowed seven runs, seven hits and four walks over 2 1/3 innings in his shortest outing since September 2023.
Taylor Rogers (1-0) worked the fifth inning of a bullpen game for the Reds, and Randy Wynne pitched three innings for his first career save.