Marta hopes to lead Brazil to a Copa América Femenina title after coming out of retirement

It was just a year ago when Marta left the Olympic final with tears in her eyes, emotionally marking the end of a storied career with the Brazilian national soccer team.
Turns out, the six-time world player of the year wasn't quite finished.
The 39-year-old forward has un-retired and is playing for Brazil at the Copa América Femenina in Ecuador. The Brazilians have won eight titles in the premier women's tournament for South America.
The Copa América is among three big continental women's tournaments this summer, along with the European Championship and the Africa Cup of Nations.
Even though Marta had stepped away from the national team, Brazil coach Arthur Elias pulled her back in late May for a pair of friendly matches against Japan. Marta started in another Copa América tune-up match against France in late June.
Marta said she's just living in the moment.
''My work doesn't change, the feeling doesn't change, the pride doesn't change, the desire to help the team doesn't change and it never will, regardless of whether I'm playing or not. But the way I'm facing things, not only here in the team, but I think in my day-to-day life, is a different way," she said in a news conference when she was brought back. ''I'm aware that I don't have many years left to play, so the little I have, I want to make the most of it.''
Before last year's Paris Games, Marta said she would be retiring from the national team after the Olympics to make way for the next generation of players. The Brazilians went on to win the silver medal after a 1-0 loss to the United States in the final.