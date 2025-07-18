Marta hopes to lead Brazil to a Copa América Femenina title after coming out of retirement

''The coach has always made it very clear that he'll be calling whoever is best at the moment, regardless of age. And I think that the way he's doing it is the most correct way,'' she said. ''There's no point in coming here and saying, `I'll be playing in the World Cup in two years.' It will depend on what happens in my day-to-day life, and that's why I'm thinking this way today and living one day at a time.''