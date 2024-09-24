Marshall woman accused of bilking family company and spending money at casino

PeopleReady, the company used to hire Kor, said they also lost money in the affair — almost $35,000. They said the money Christensen was paying them for Kor’s salary was not going through. Christensen said Kor was responsible for sending the invoices and was shocked that he had an outstanding balance to the company. He said he suspects Kor was getting paid twice due to cashing the checks to PeopleReady at casinos.