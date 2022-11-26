Tap the bookmark to save this article.

HUNTINGTON, W. Va. — Cam Fancher threw two touchdown passes and Khalan Laborn ran for two scores and Marshall ended the regular season beating Georgia State 28-23 on Saturday.

Down 17-14, Fancher threw a 32-yard touchdown to Charles Montgomery to give Marshall the lead for good at 21-17 with 10:09 remaining. After forcing Georgia State to three-and-out on the ensuing drive, Laborn crashed from the 1 on fourth-and-1 to make it 28-17. Rasheen Ali's 33-yard run to the Panthers' 6 helped set up Marshall's final score.

On Georgia State's next drive, Marcus Carroll scored from the 2 to conclude a five-play, 75-yard that lasted 1:46. The 2-point conversion failed and the score was 28-23 with 3:45 to play. Darren Grainger's 54-yard completion to Jamari Thrash set up the game's final score.

Marshall (8-4, 5-3 Sun Belt) ended it driving 61 yards in eight plays after the Panthers (4-8, 3-5) kicked off long in favor of an on-sides kick.

Ali ran for 102 yards on 16 carries and Laborn ran for 100 yards on 11 carries.

Grainger threw for 291 yards and a touchdown.

It was the first-ever meeting between the two programs.

