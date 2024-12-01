Marshall Brickman, who co-wrote 'Annie Hall' with Woody Allen, dies at 85

Brickman and Allen had met in the early 1960s, when Allen was breaking through as a stand-up comedian. Brickman was brought on to write jokes for him. At the time, he had been playing banjo for the folk group the Tarriers. In one of the many twists of Brickman's career, it was an album he and his college roommate Eric Weissberg recorded that later made the soundtrack to 1972's ''Deliverance,'' including ''Dueling Banjos.''