Mourners pay respects to singer Sinead O'Connor
Sinead O'Connor was remembered Tuesday as family, friends and fans gathered in Bray, County Wicklow to say a last goodbye. Read more here.
www.startribune.com
Marquisha Wiley's killer, Terry Brown, is sentenced
Brown was sentenced to almost 37 years for his role in the 2021 Truck Park mass shooting. A bullet fired by Brown killed Wiley, a 27-year-old vet technician.
Weather
Afternoon forecast: High of 85; sunny to mostly sunny
It'll be dry in the Twin Cities area, but there's a chance of storms in northern and southwestern Minnesota. An air quality alert begins at noon in the northern half of the state. There's a chance of rain in the Twin Cities area Wednesday afternoon and Friday morning.
Business
Blue Cross of Minnesota settles lawsuit over lab's alleged 'profiteering' with COVID-19 tests
The Eagan-based health insurer said it was not disclosing financial terms from its settlement with GS Labs.
Randball
Latest absurd conference realignment makes mess of math, geography
The latest round of college conference realignment, which seemed to take place in a span of time usually reserved for ordering a pizza, only compounded and a problem that has been going on for years.