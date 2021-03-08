No. 9 seed Marquette (13-13, 8-11) vs. No. 8 seed Georgetown (9-12, 7-9)

Big East Conference Tourney First Round, Madison Square Garden, New York; Wednesday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Marquette and Georgetown are prepared to square off in the opening round of the Big East tournament. The only regular season meeting came on Jan. 2, when the Golden Eagles shot 39.1 percent from the field en route to a 64-60 victory.

SUPER SENIORS: Marquette has benefited heavily from its seniors. Dawson Garcia, Koby McEwen, Jamal Cain and Theo John have collectively accounted for 59 percent of the team's scoring this year and 65 percent of all Golden Eagles points over the team's last five games.DOMINANT DAWSON: Garcia has connected on 35.7 percent of the 70 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 4 of 14 over the last five games. He's also converted 78.3 percent of his foul shots this season.

YET TO WIN: The Hoyas are 0-6 when they score 67 points or fewer and 9-6 when they exceed 67 points. The Golden Eagles are 0-8 when they fail to score more than 63 points and 13-5 on the season, otherwise.

ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Hoyas have recently gotten baskets via assists more often than the Golden Eagles. Georgetown has 33 assists on 72 field goals (45.8 percent) over its previous three matchups while Marquette has assists on 33 of 73 field goals (45.2 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Georgetown is ranked second among Big East teams with an offensive rebound percentage of 32.1 percent. The Hoyas have averaged 11.6 offensive boards per game.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com