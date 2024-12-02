Indiana State Sycamores (2-4) at Marquette Golden Eagles (4-2)
Marquette hosts Williams and Indiana State
By The Associated Press
Milwaukee; Tuesday, 7:30 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: Indiana State visits Marquette after Chloe Williams scored 22 points in Indiana State's 68-65 win against the Southeast Missouri State Redhawks.
The Golden Eagles have gone 2-0 in home games. Marquette scores 68.5 points while outscoring opponents by 16.2 points per game.
The Sycamores have gone 2-2 away from home. Indiana State is 1-4 in games decided by 10 points or more.
Marquette's average of 5.2 made 3-pointers per game is 1.8 fewer made shots on average than the 7.0 per game Indiana State allows. Indiana State averages 4.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, the same that Marquette gives up.
TOP PERFORMERS: Skylar Forbes is scoring 15.2 points per game with 5.5 rebounds and 1.3 assists for the Golden Eagles.
Keslyn Secrist is averaging 14.5 points for the Sycamores.
