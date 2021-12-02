Marquette (7-1) vs. No. 23 Wisconsin (6-1)

Kohl Center, Madison, Wisconsin; Saturday, 12:30 a.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 23 Wisconsin presents a tough challenge for Marquette. Marquette has won one of its two games against ranked teams this season. Wisconsin is coming off a 70-66 win on the road against Georgia Tech on Wednesday.

LEADING THE CHARGE: Wisconsin's Johnny Davis has averaged 16.6 points and 4.9 rebounds while Brad Davison has put up 15.3 points and 4.6 rebounds. For the Golden Eagles, Justin Lewis has averaged 16.1 points and eight rebounds while Darryl Morsell has put up 15.3 points.LEAPING FOR LEWIS: Lewis has connected on 32.4 percent of the 37 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 11 of 27 over his last five games. He's also made 78.4 percent of his free throws this season.

PASSING FOR POINTS: The Golden Eagles have recently created buckets via assists more often than the Badgers. Wisconsin has 28 assists on 67 field goals (41.8 percent) over its past three outings while Marquette has assists on 52 of 74 field goals (70.3 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Marquette has attempted the second-most free throws among all Big East teams. The Golden Eagles have averaged 24.6 free throws per game.

