Minnesota’s largest regular season girls swimming and diving meet, the Maroon and Gold, takes place Saturday at the University of Minnesota Aquatic Center.
Defending state champions among pool of 40 schools competing in Maroon and Gold high school swim meet
Five teams ranked in the Top 10 in Class 2A will be competing, along with individual champions like Minneapolis Washburn junior diver Madeline Kohel and Shakopee senior Arianna Zelen.
A total of 46 schools will compete in the event, which is broken into three divisions — Bronze, Maroon and Gold.
Five teams ranked in the Top 10 in Class 2A by the coaches association will be competing, with No. 3 Stillwater, No. 5 Shakopee, No. 6 East Ridge, No. 7 Prior Lake and No. 9 Rochester Century. Stillwater’s 400 freestyle relay team is the defending state champion.
Stillwater, Shakopee and Prior Lake will compete in the Gold division while East Ridge, Rochester Century and Class 1A No. 9-ranked Northfield will compete in the Maroon.
Three individual defending state champions will also participate. They are Minneapolis Washburn junior diver Madeline Kohel, Shakopee senior Arianna Zelen in the 100 freestyle and Prior Lake senior Ivy Solt in the 500 freestyle. Zelen currently owns the state’s fastest time in the 100 breaststroke.
