High Schools

Defending state champions among pool of 40 schools competing in Maroon and Gold high school swim meet

Five teams ranked in the Top 10 in Class 2A will be competing, along with individual champions like Minneapolis Washburn junior diver Madeline Kohel and Shakopee senior Arianna Zelen.

By Ron Haggstrom

The Minnesota Star Tribune
September 27, 2024 at 5:06PM
Minneapolis Washburn diver Madeline Kohel performs a dive in the 1 meter diving during the Class 2A girls swimming and diving state meet Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023, at Jean K Freeman Aquatic Center in Minneapolis, Minn. Kohel would go on to win the event and set an all time state record for highest score. ]
Minneapolis Washburn junior Madeline Kohel performs a dive in the 1 meter diving during the Class 2A girls swimming and diving state meet in 2023. She will be among the state's best competing in Minnesota's largest regular season girls’ swim meet, the Maroon and Gold, on Saturday at the University of Minnesota Aquatic Center. (Alex Kormann, Star Tribune/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Minnesota’s largest regular season girls swimming and diving meet, the Maroon and Gold, takes place Saturday at the University of Minnesota Aquatic Center.

A total of 46 schools will compete in the event, which is broken into three divisions — Bronze, Maroon and Gold.

Five teams ranked in the Top 10 in Class 2A by the coaches association will be competing, with No. 3 Stillwater, No. 5 Shakopee, No. 6 East Ridge, No. 7 Prior Lake and No. 9 Rochester Century. Stillwater’s 400 freestyle relay team is the defending state champion.

Stillwater, Shakopee and Prior Lake will compete in the Gold division while East Ridge, Rochester Century and Class 1A No. 9-ranked Northfield will compete in the Maroon.

Three individual defending state champions will also participate. They are Minneapolis Washburn junior diver Madeline Kohel, Shakopee senior Arianna Zelen in the 100 freestyle and Prior Lake senior Ivy Solt in the 500 freestyle. Zelen currently owns the state’s fastest time in the 100 breaststroke.

about the writer

Ron Haggstrom

Prep Sports Reporter

See More

More from High Schools

See More
High Schools

‘Why not try something new?’: More Minnesota girls are playing flag football

card image

A target date for when the sport could be sanctioned in Minnesota has yet to be determined. Minnesota, however, is one of 18 states with pilot programs.

High Schools

Here's who's competing at Minnesota's largest girls swim meet this weekend

Minneapolis Washburn diver Madeline Kohel performs a dive in the 1 meter diving during the Class 2A girls swimming and diving state meet Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023, at Jean K Freeman Aquatic Center in Minneapolis, Minn. Kohel would go on to win the event and set an all time state record for highest score. ]
High Schools

High school football predictions for Week 5 zero in on undefeated teams

card image