Marner scores tiebreaking goal as Maple Leafs beat Panthers 4-3 for 2-0 series lead

TORONTO — Mitch Marner scored the tiebreaking goal in the third period and the Toronto Maple Maple Leafs beat the Florida Panthers 4-3 on Wednesday night to take a 2-0 lead in their second-round playoff series.
Max Pacioretty and Max Domi each had a goal and an assist, William Nylander also scored and Morgan Rielly added two assists for the Maple Leafs. Joseph Woll had 25 saves in place of the injured Anthony Stolarz.
Anton Lundell had a goal and an assist, and Aleksander Barkov and Brad Marchand also scored for the defending Stanley Cup champion Panthers. Sergei Bobrovsky finished with 16 saves.
The best-of-seven matchup between Atlantic Division heavyweights now shifts to South Florida, with Game 3 set for Friday.
Woll got the start after Stolarz exited midway through Monday's series opener following an elbow to the head from Panthers center Sam Bennett.
Trailing 3-2 after two periods, Florida tied it got even at 5:33 of the third when Lundell shoveled his third goal of the playoffs past Woll.
Toronto regained the lead just 17 seconds later when Marner fired a shot from the boards that found its way through traffic past a surprised Bobrovsky.
Woll made a huge stop on Mackie Samoskevich with 9:59 left in regulation, and Maple Leafs defenseman Jake McCabe swatted a loose puck out of the crease with under six minutes to go. The Panthers continued to press and Sam Reinhart hit the post with just over three minutes left before the Maple Leafs held on late.