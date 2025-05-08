Marner scores tiebreaking goal as Maple Leafs beat Panthers 4-3 for 2-0 series lead

The Maple Leafs got their third power play of the period when Dmitry Kulikov was whistled for delay of game for shooting the puck out of play. Toronto again didn't get much going until the second unit took the ice and Rielly fired a shot from the point late in the man advantage that Pacioretty — a healthy scratch to start the postseason before scoring the series-clinching goal against Ottawa in the first round — tipped it upstairs for his second with 1:41 left before the first intermission.