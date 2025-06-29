Marlins use 8th-inning rally to beat Diamondbacks 6-4, win 7th straight game

PHOENIX — Otto Lopez hit a go-ahead, two-run single and Kyle Stowers added a three-run double during an eighth-inning rally and the Miami Marlins completed a three-game sweep by beating the Arizona Diamondbacks 6-4 on Sunday.
The streaking Marlins have won seven in a row.
The Diamondbacks took a 2-1 lead into the eighth inning, but lefty Jalen Beeks walked the bases loaded with two outs. Lopez then hit a line drive into left that scored Liam Hicks and Dane Myers for a 3-2 lead. Agustin Ramirez was intentionally walked to load the bases again and Stowers hit a bases-clearing double to push the advantage to 6-2.
Arizona's pitchers walked 10 batters and the team dropped its fourth straight game to fall below .500 at 41-42.
Beeks (2-1) gave up five earned runs and recorded just two outs, one day after giving up three earned runs and recording one out in an 8-7 loss.
D-backs lefty Eduardo Rodríguez had another good outing, giving up one run on four hits and three walks over 5 1/3 innings. He struck out five. The 32-year-old had a 1.98 ERA over 27 1/3 innings in June.
Miami's Cal Quantrill gave up two runs on three hits and a walk over five innings, striking out five. Lake Bachar (4-0) pitched two scoreless innings of relief and Ronny Henriquez handled the ninth for his third save.
Ketel Marte's solo homer in the third put the D-backs up 2-1. It was his 17th homer of the season.