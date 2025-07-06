Marlins take on the Brewers with series tied 1-1

Milwaukee Brewers (49-40, second in the NL Central) vs. Miami Marlins (40-47, third in the NL East)
Miami; Sunday, 1:40 p.m. EDT
PITCHING PROBABLES: Brewers: Brandon Woodruff (0-0); Marlins: Edward Cabrera (3-2, 3.41 ERA, 1.28 WHIP, 75 strikeouts)
BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Brewers -124, Marlins +104; over/under is 8 runs
BOTTOM LINE: Both the Miami Marlins and the Milwaukee Brewers are looking for a series win with a victory on Sunday.
Miami is 40-47 overall and 20-26 in home games. Marlins hitters have a collective .390 slugging percentage to rank eighth in the NL.
Milwaukee is 49-40 overall and 22-23 on the road. Brewers hitters have a collective .322 on-base percentage, the sixth-ranked percentage in the NL.
Sunday's game is the third time these teams match up this season.