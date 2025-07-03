Sports

Marlins square off against the Twins with series tied 1-1

Minnesota Twins (41-45, second in the AL Central) vs. Miami Marlins (38-46, fourth in the NL East)

The Associated Press
July 3, 2025 at 8:01AM

Miami; Thursday, 12:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Twins: David Festa (2-2, 5.40 ERA, 1.42 WHIP, 38 strikeouts); Marlins: Eury Perez (0-2, 6.19 ERA, 1.50 WHIP, 14 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Twins -122, Marlins +101; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Both the Miami Marlins and the Minnesota Twins are looking for a series win with a victory on Thursday.

Miami is 38-46 overall and 18-25 in home games. The Marlins have gone 15-8 in games when they did not give up a home run.

Minnesota has a 41-45 record overall and a 19-28 record in road games. The Twins have gone 21-11 in games when they did not allow a home run.

Thursday's game is the third time these teams match up this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kyle Stowers has 13 doubles, three triples and 15 home runs while hitting .286 for the Marlins. Otto Lopez is 14 for 40 with two doubles and two home runs over the last 10 games.

Byron Buxton has 10 doubles, three triples and 19 home runs for the Twins. Carlos Correa is 13 for 38 with two home runs and seven RBIs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Marlins: 8-2, .275 batting average, 4.01 ERA, outscored opponents by 12 runs

Twins: 4-6, .224 batting average, 4.45 ERA, outscored by six runs

INJURIES: Marlins: Max Meyer: 60-Day IL (hip), Ryan Weathers: 60-Day IL (lat), Jesus Tinoco: 15-Day IL (forearm), Rob Brantly: 60-Day IL (lat), Griffin Conine: 60-Day IL (arm), Andrew Nardi: 60-Day IL (back), Braxton Garrett: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Twins: Bailey Ober: 15-Day IL (hip), Pablo Lopez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Zebby Matthews: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Luke Keaschall: 60-Day IL (forearm)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

