Marlins square off against the Twins with series tied 1-1

Minnesota Twins (41-45, second in the AL Central) vs. Miami Marlins (38-46, fourth in the NL East)
Miami; Thursday, 12:10 p.m. EDT
PITCHING PROBABLES: Twins: David Festa (2-2, 5.40 ERA, 1.42 WHIP, 38 strikeouts); Marlins: Eury Perez (0-2, 6.19 ERA, 1.50 WHIP, 14 strikeouts)
BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Twins -122, Marlins +101; over/under is 8 runs
BOTTOM LINE: Both the Miami Marlins and the Minnesota Twins are looking for a series win with a victory on Thursday.
Miami is 38-46 overall and 18-25 in home games. The Marlins have gone 15-8 in games when they did not give up a home run.
Minnesota has a 41-45 record overall and a 19-28 record in road games. The Twins have gone 21-11 in games when they did not allow a home run.
Thursday's game is the third time these teams match up this season.