MIAMI — Magneuris Sierra hit a tiebreaking single in the eighth inning, and the Miami Marlins beat the reeling Chicago Cubs 5-4 on Saturday night.

Brian Anderson homered and drove in four runs for Miami, which earned its third consecutive victory. Dylan Floro (4-4) got the win, and Anthony Bender pitched a perfect ninth for his third save.

"It was just awesome seeing guys battle," Anderson said. "You get to this point in the season and see how many games back you are and it's easy to kind of roll over in certain games like that. But our guys just kept on fighting."

Chicago committed four errors in its 10th straight loss, including three by shortstop Sergio Alcántara. It's the second double-digit losing streak for the Cubs after they dropped 11 in a row between June 25 and July 6.

Chicago trailed 3-1 before Frank Schwindel hit a three-run double off Floro in the eighth. But Miami responded with two runs in the bottom half.

Jazz Chisholm Jr. led off with a double off Codi Heuer (4-2) and advanced to third when Alcántara bobbled Lewis Brinson's grounder. Alcántara then muffed a grounder from Anderson that scored Chisholm.

"You've got to understand that those days are going to come," Cubs manager David Ross said of his shortstop's performance. "I think my main concern is move on to the next pitch and don't show frustration. I think that happens to someone that plays this game long enough. You have to turn the page."

Sierra, who entered as a defensive replacement in the top of the inning, singled to right, scoring Brinson from second.

"The eighth didn't go pitching-wise how we liked," Miami manager Don Mattingly said. "But then to bounce right back — Jazz gets us going with that double and then we got some bounces, a couple of plays that we got some help."

Miami starter Zach Thompson permitted one run and four hits in six innings. The right-hander struck out three and walked none.

Anderson's three-run homer off Zach Davies with two out in the sixth lifted the Marlins to a 3-1 lead. The Cubs had first base open but opted to pitch to Anderson.

"That was a big spot for us, one of those situations that walking up I'm seeing if they're going to put me on base," Anderson said. "I was able to get one over the plate and put a barrel on it."

Davies was charged with three unearned runs and four hits in six innings. He struck out seven and walked one, bouncing back after a pair of rough performances.

"Pretty realistic, there are a lot of positives in this game for myself and try to expand on that the rest of the year," Davies said.

The Cubs struck first on Patrick Wisdom's RBI single in the fourth.

Rafael Ortega led off the inning with a line drive that got past right fielder Bryan De La Cruz and landed under the fence. Ortega reached third but the Marlins appealed on a stadium boundary call, turning the ruling to a ground-rule double. Schwindel's grounder advanced Ortega to third before Wisdom's opposite-field single to right.

MOMENT OF SILENCE

There was a pregame moment of silence for the victims of the major earthquake which hit Haiti on Saturday.

PERSEVERENCE PAYS OFF

A veteran of eight minor league seasons, the 29-year-old Schwindel is making the most of his opportunity since joining the Cubs on July 30. In 13 games, Schwindel is hitting .395 with three homers and 12 RBIs.

"Just staying on that grind every year, obviously, it's a long journey," Schwindel said. "But I think I've been getting better every year, which is weird for this age. Playing first base for the Chicago Cubs you can't beat it. Obviously, we've been scuffling here a little bit but I think we have a lot of talent in the locker room. No one's really down. Everyone's going to show up every day and give our best."

ROSTER MOVES

The Cubs recalled right-hander Trevor Megill from Triple-A Iowa. Megill pitched a scoreless seventh Saturday. It's Megill's fifth stint with the club this season.

The Marlins recalled right-hander Jorge Guzmán and left-hander Sean Guenther from Triple-A Jacksonville and designated lefty Shawn Morimando for assignment.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Cubs: RHP Adbert Alzolay (mild left hamstring strain) was placed on the 10-day injured list. Ross confirmed that Alzolay sustained the injury while on the mound in the bottom of the second Friday, instead of when he ran the bases after his double in the top half of the inning.

Marlins: RHP Zach Pop (right middle finger soreness) was placed on the 10-day IL. ... RHP Cody Poteet (sprained right knee) was removed from his rehab start after a diagnosis revealed inflammation.

UP NEXT

RHP Alec Mills (5-4, 4.27 ERA) starts the series finale for the Cubs on Sunday. The Marlins have not announced a starter.