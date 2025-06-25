Marlins keep Verlander winless in 4-2 victory over Giants

SAN FRANCISCO — Otto Lopez had two hits and an RBI, and the Miami Marlins kept Justin Verlander winless this season with a 4-2 win over the San Francisco Giants on Tuesday night.
Xavier Edwards, Connor Norby and Jesús Sánchez each had two hits as Miami won for the third tims in four games. Eric Wagaman added an RBI double.
Christian Koss homered for the Giants.
Verlander, the three-time Cy Young Award winner who came off the paternity list Monday, fell to 0-5 after making his 538th career start (tied for 34th most in history). The 42-year-old allowed three runs and five hits in five innings. He had five strikeouts and one walk.
Wagaman doubled in Kyle Stowers in the second and scored on Norby's two-out single.
The Giants tied the game on Koss' second home run of the season, a two-run drive off Miami starter Cal Quantrill in the fifth.
Winless since May 18, Quantrill allowed two runs and four hits over 4 2/3 innings.
Edwards' RBI double just past diving third baseman Casey Schmitt in the seventh put Miami ahead to stay.