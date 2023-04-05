Send this article to anyone, no subscription is necessary to view it

MIAMI — Miami star center fielder Jazz Chisholm Jr. left Wednesday's 5-2 victory over the Minnesota Twins in the first inning with a stinger in his right shoulder after a steal attempt.

Batting in the leadoff spot with Luis Arráez out on a scheduled day off, Chisholm led off the first with a single to right field. He was caught stealing second and appeared to get hurt after Minnesota second baseman Kyle Farmer tagged him.

Chisholm slid head-first into Farmer's left leg and remained down on the field for a few minutes after the play.

He later said he felt numbness in his upper body area immediately afterward and couldn't lift his arm to get himself off the ground, but regained feeling a few minutes later when he went to the locker room.

He said he wasn't evaluated for a concussion since it was his neck and shoulder specifically that collided with Farmer.

''It was the first time I think I've ever experienced anything like that,'' Chisholm said. ''I slid into him, I felt it, I felt my head a little bit. I was like, 'Oh, yeah, I'm fine. I've ran into something before.' Went to turn over and was not feeling my arms. My neck started getting stiff, and I just panicked."

Bryan De La Cruz replaced him in center field.

Chisholm said he still plans to play Thursday against the New York Mets.

''I'm good until I'm not,'' Chisholm said. ''I'm gonna be on that field until I can't play on the field anymore.''

