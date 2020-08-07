Texas Tech fired women’s basketball coach Marlene Stollings on Thursday, a day after a scathing newspaper report alleging a culture of abuse in her program.

Athletic director Kirby Hocutt announced the firing in a one-sentence statement while adding that he planned to address the decision Friday.

Players made claims of abuse over the past two years in season-ending exit interviews that were obtained through an open records request by the Intercollegiate, an investigative media outlet for college sports. The details were published by USA Today.

Over two years, 12 of 21 players left the program, including seven recruited under Stollings, according to the report. Stollings, who was hired away from the Gophers, defended her program in a statement to the newspaper.

Hocutt initially defended the coach as well, saying he was confident steps were being taken to improve communication in the program.