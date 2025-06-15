Sports

Markus Anderson's first career goal lifts Union to 2-1 victory over Charlotte

Markus Anderson came off the bench in the 57th minute and scored his first career goal eight minutes into stoppage time to rally the Philadelphia Union to a 2-1 victory over Charlotte FC on Saturday night.

The Associated Press
June 15, 2025 at 2:05AM

CHESTER, Pa. — Markus Anderson came off the bench in the 57th minute and scored his first career goal eight minutes into stoppage time to rally the Philadelphia Union to a 2-1 victory over Charlotte FC on Saturday night.

Anderson subbed in for Jesús Bueno and played 33 minutes in his first appearance of the season after playing 92 minutes in three appearances last season. Cavan Sullivan — a 15-year-old midfielder — collected his first assist in his seventh appearance over two seasons and 19-year-old midfielder Francis Westfield notched his fourth in his first season.

Neither team scored until Bueno found the net unassisted in the second minute of stoppage time to give the Union a halftime lead. It was Bueno's first goal this season after scoring the first three of his career last year.

Wilfried Zaha used the second assists of the season from defender Jahkeele Marshall-Rutty and Liel Abada in the 78th minute to tie it 1-1 with his fourth goal in his first season in the league.

Nineteen-year-old Andrew Rick finished with one save in his eighth start in goal this season for Philadelphia (11-3-4).

David Bingham stopped seven shots in his second start for Charlotte (8-9-1).

Philadelphia began the day with a four-point lead in the Eastern Conference and now leads the Supporters' Shield race after the Columbus Crew beat the Vancouver Whitecaps 2-1.

Both clubs are idle until June 25 when the Union travel to play the Chicago Fire and Charlotte hits the road to play Sporting Kansas City.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/soccer

about the writer

about the writer

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

More from Sports

See More

Sports

Rossi scores go-ahead goal to boost Columbus Crew to 2-1 win over Vancouver Whitecaps

Diego Rossi's ninth goal of the season capped the scoring for both teams in the first half and the Columbus Crew beat the Western Conference-leading Vancouver Whitecaps 2-1 on Saturday.

Sports

Lionel Messi's Inter Miami and Egypt's Al Ahly battle to scoreless draw in Club World Cup opener

Wild

Panthers move to the verge of 2nd straight Stanley Cup title by beating the Oilers 5-2 in Game 5

card image