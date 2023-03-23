Tap the bookmark to save this article.

Milwaukee Bucks (52-20, first in the Eastern Conference) vs. Utah Jazz (35-37, 11th in the Western Conference)

Salt Lake City; Friday, 9 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Utah faces the Milwaukee Bucks after Lauri Markkanen scored 40 points in the Utah Jazz's 127-115 loss to the Portland Trail Blazers.

The Jazz have gone 22-14 in home games. Utah averages 15.0 turnovers per game and is 12-8 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents.

The Bucks are 22-13 in road games. Milwaukee is third in the Eastern Conference scoring 116.4 points per game and is shooting 47.0%.

The teams play for the second time this season. The Bucks won the last meeting 123-97 on Dec. 18, with Bobby Portis scoring 22 points in the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Markkanen is shooting 50.5% and averaging 25.7 points for the Jazz. Ochai Agbaji is averaging 2.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Utah.

Jrue Holiday is scoring 19.0 points per game and averaging 5.0 rebounds for the Bucks. Joe Ingles is averaging 2.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Milwaukee.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jazz: 4-6, averaging 115.8 points, 48.7 rebounds, 25.8 assists, 5.6 steals and 6.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 119.9 points per game.

Bucks: 7-3, averaging 123.5 points, 46.7 rebounds, 28.7 assists, 5.8 steals and 5.9 blocks per game while shooting 50.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 117.7 points.

INJURIES: Jazz: Collin Sexton: out (hamstring), Jordan Clarkson: out (finger).

Bucks: Meyers Leonard: out (calf), Goran Dragic: out (knee), Jae Crowder: out (calf).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.