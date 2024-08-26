Marketing exec wants to shift Verizon's transactional image into one more tied to people's lives

But what we also found is that because so much of what Verizon does is invisible. You don't see it and you don't feel it, (the service) just works. And so what we saw in the research, there is sort of a distance between the brand and the consumer. So yes, we're a (telecom) company but we're also a life company, but people don't think about us in their day-to-day life. So the challenge for us is to make our invisible visible and bring forward the things that we do in a meaningful and authentic way and show the role we play in people's lives.