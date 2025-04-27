Market turmoil has many afraid to check retirement savings

NEW YORK — Michael Montgomery used to check the balance on his retirement account once a week and smile. But lately, not wanting to get upset and question if he could retire in a few years, there was only one solution.
''I'm not looking,'' says the 66-year-old professor from Huntington Woods, Michigan.
As the White House simultaneously injects turmoil into financial markets with its trade war and dismisses fears of a downturn, retired and near-retired Americans are anxiously looking on, worried about outliving their savings or having to put off entries on their bucket lists.
Keeping logged off his account has made Montgomery's days less worrisome. He and his wife adjusted their portfolio after Election Day, including moving more money into bonds. But he's not sure what more he can do if the entire world economy can be affected by Washington's decisions.
''I hope like hell I don't lose all my retirement savings,'' he says. ''But where else could you put the money that these people could not disorder? They can't get into your mattress but that's about it.''
Many experts warned U.S. stocks were overpriced and due for a correction even before President Donald Trump reclaimed the Oval Office. But a historic blanket of tariffs have injected new uncertainty into the market.
Though stocks rallied this week, the S&P 500 is down 10% from an all-time high reached in February. Losses in the Nasdaq and among small-cap stocks are steeper. Even bonds and the U.S. dollar have been volatile. Many economists are warning of a possible recession.
It has 71-year-old Jeanne Oats Estridge feeling so ''paranoid'' she called her financial planner with an idea.