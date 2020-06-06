Good vibrations

Shares of Zoom Video Communications rose 13.8% to $204.15 Monday as investors anticipated a strong earnings report Tuesday reflecting widespread adoption of its videoconferencing app by remote workers. Shares closed the week at $207.60.

Telegraphing a deal

Western Union shares rose 10.9% to $22.96 Tuesday after reports that it is looking to buy MoneyGram International. Shares closed the week at $24.55. MoneyGram, up 31.3% to $3.41 on the news, closed Friday at $3.33.

No sales, no problem

Canada Goose Holdings shares rose 14% to $24.60 Wednesday despite warning it expected a negligible level of revenue in the current quarter after the luxury parka maker was forced to shut stores in markets across the world due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Shares closed Friday at $25.34.

IPO strength

Warner Music Group shares were up 15.5% to $28.87 Wednesday as the company said it raised $1.93 billion in the biggest U.S. initial public offering so far in 2020, with the world’s third-largest recording label selling more shares than originally planned. Shares, which priced at $25 in the offering, closed the week at $29.94.

Buoyed by cargo

Boeing shares rose 8.2% to $187.41 Thursday after Amazon leased 12 more Boeing cargo planes for its Amazon Air fleet. Shares closed the week at $205.43.

Lost the remote

Smartsheet shares fell 20% to $47.32 after the remote working software company cut its expectations for the year. Shares closed the week at $44.54.

News Services