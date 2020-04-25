Not delivering

United Parcel Service shares fell 6% to $96.44 Tuesday after the delivery company missed Wall Street estimates and withdrew its 2020 projections for revenue and earnings. Shares closed the week at $91.90.

Profitable search

Alphabet shares rose 9.2% to $1,346.82 Wednesday after it said its revenue was stronger in the first three months of the year than Wall Street was expecting. Shares closed Friday at $1,320.61.

So-so social

Twitter shares fell 6.8% to $28.97 on Thursday despite reporting higher first-quarter revenue and a smaller loss than analysts had expected amid the coronavirus pandemic as investors fretted about potential weakness in the second quarter. Shares closed Friday at $27.84.

Restart bounce

Tesla Inc. jumped 8.2% to $784.60 Monday after a report said the electric-car maker is calling some workers back to its California vehicle-assembly plant next week. Shares closed Friday at $701.32.

Eventful

Live Nation Entertainment shares rose 10% to $42.02 Monday after Saudi Arabia's sovereign wealth fund disclosed that it had acquired a 5.7% stake in the live-event company. Shares closed the week at $41.17.

Cash is king

Harley-Davidson jumped 9.86% to $20.79 Tuesday after laying out plans to slash costs and preserve cash, including a cut of its dividend and a halt to its stock buyback program. Shares closed Friday at $20.39.

