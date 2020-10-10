Bold experiment

Shares of Regeneron rose 5.6% to $596.29 Monday after President Donald Trump received an experimental drug from the company that supplies antibodies to help the immune system fight the virus. Shares closed the week at $602.07.

Tweet bounce

United Airlines rose 3.4% to $36.08 Wednesday as airline stocks gained altitude after President Donald Trump on Twitter singled out the industry for immediate aid from Congress. Shares closed the week at $37.12.

Cloud focus

IBM shares rose 5.5% to $130.87 Thursday after it announced plans to spin off its managed-infrastructure services unit as a separate public company that will have $19 billion in annual revenue. IBM said it plans to focus on cloud and artificial-intelligence businesses. The stock closed Friday at $127.79.

Virus bounce

Eli Lilly rose 3.5% to $149.31 Wednesday after the drugmaker applied to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for an emergency use authorization of its COVID-19 treatment drug. Shares closed Friday at $156.88.

Cold pizza

Domino's Pizza fell 6.9% to $401.26 Thursday after reporting a smaller-than-expected profit despite strong sales growth due to COVID-19-related costs and staff bonuses. Shares closed the week at $390.95.

Money deal

Eaton Vance jumped 48% to $60.64 Thursday after Morgan Stanley agreed to buy the investment company in a stock and cash deal valued at $7 billion. Shares closed the week at $60.31. Morgan Stanley shares, which rose 0.5% to $48.97 on the news, closed Friday at $48.83.

