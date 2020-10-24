Oil deal

ConocoPhillips fell less than 1% to $33.76 Monday after the oil giant announced it would buy Concho Resources for $9.7 billion. Shares closed Friday at $32.54. Concho Resources, up less than 1% to $49.03 on the news, closed the week at $46.97.

Grocery run

Albertsons rose 4.5% to $15.02 Tuesday following quarterly results that showed the supermarket chain benefited from a sharp increase in online and in-store sales as customers continue to stock up on groceries due to the coronavirus. Shares closed Friday at $14.83.

Bottom line miss

Kimberly-Clark fell 5.7% to $139.86 Thursday after the consumer goods company reported third-quarter earnings that missed Wall Street estimates despite revenue that exceeded analysts’ projections. Shares closed the week at $136.88.

What lawsuit?

Google’s parent company Alphabet rose 3.2% to $1,606.24 Wednesday despite news that regulators sued it for antitrust violations. Investors had been expecting such action, and analysts said Google’s counterarguments mean it will likely take years to reach a resolution. Shares closed Friday at $1,641.

Growth falls short

Netflix fell 5.9% to $494.29 Wednesday after it said growth in its subscriber rolls slumped by more during the summer than it had forecast. It also reported a weaker quarterly profit than analysts expected. Shares closed the week at $488.28.

Earnings lag

Union Pacific shares fell 4.6% to $190.34 Thursday after earnings missed analysts’ estimates. Shares closed Friday at $188.14.

News Services