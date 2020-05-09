Meatless

Tyson Foods shares fell 7.8% to $55.35 Monday after the meat supplier forecast lower output and higher costs, with the industry’s outlook so murky it couldn’t offer annual financial guidance. Shares closed Friday at $60.39.

Online retailing bounce

Wayfair shares rose 25% to $167.78 Tuesday after the online home decor retailer reported better-than-expected first-quarter results as active customers increased nearly 29% year-over-year to 21.1 million. Shares closed the week at $188.05.

Beyond the bottom line

PayPal rose 11.5% to $143.07 Thursday despite earnings that fell short of expectations as investors focused on the payment platform’s strong April, when it added a record 7.4 million net new active accounts and a surge in daily transactions. Shares closed the week at $144.96.

Earnings still count

Semiconductor company KLA Corp. rose 6.5% to $165.80 Wednesday after it reported stronger earnings for the latest quarter than expected. Shares closed Friday at $171.50.

Oil fallout

Occidental Petroleum Corp. declined 12.5% to $13.40 Wednesday after it reported a quarterly loss and said it took a $1.4 billion write-down related to an investment in a pipeline affiliate, cut capital spending and withdrew its guidance for the year after a historic collapse in oil prices. Shares closed Friday at $15.02.

Failed to deliver

GrubHub Inc. shares fell more than 13.7% to $43.86 Thursday after the company missed earnings expectations despite a delivery uptick due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Shares closed Friday at $46.82.

