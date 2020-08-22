Bad scent

Estee Lauder Cos. fell 7.1% to $197.50 Thursday after it reported fiscal fourth-quarter numbers that fell short of estimates due to the pandemic. Sales in its Americas region tumbled 54%. Shares closed Friday at $207.01.

Earnings bounce

Advance Auto Parts rose 2% to $164.07 Tuesday after it reported a much bigger jump in earnings for the spring than analysts had forecast. It said enhanced unemployment benefits and other aid for the economy provided earlier by the U.S. government helped its customers afford parts to repair and service their automobiles. Shares closed Friday at $156.11.

Earnings trounce

Kohl's Corp. shares fell 16.3% to $19.63 Tuesday after the U.S. retailer posted a quarterly loss and declining sales, a sign of the struggle of many retailers amid pandemic uncertainty. Shares closed the week at $18.90.

Drug deal

Momenta Pharmaceuticals shares rose 69.3% to $52.17 Wednesday after Johnson & Johnson said it would pay $6.5 billion in cash to acquire the maker of autoimmune-disease drugs. Shares closed Friday at $52.32. J&J, up 0.6% to $150.97 on the news, closed the week at $152.76.

Political crossfire

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co. dropped 2.4% to $9.50 Wednesday after President Donald Trump urged people not to buy its tires amid reports that the company is prohibiting workers from wearing apparel with political slogans. Shares closed Friday at $9.44.

Offering

Ontrak shares rose 14.7% to $74.93 Thursday after the healthcare company said it has launched a public offering of preferred stock. Shares closed Friday at $68.33.

News Services