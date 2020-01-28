Tech exodus

Apple sank 4.1% to $115.97 Tuesday as investors continued to flee technology stocks that had fueled much of the broader market gains since March. Shares closed Friday at $112.

Deal bounce

General Motors jumped 8.9% to $32.69 Tuesday after it acquired an 11% stake, worth $2 billion, in U.S. electric-truck maker Nikola Corp. Shares closed the week at $30.46. Truck maker Nikola, up 37.5% to $48.87 on the news, closed Friday at $32.13.

No deal bounce

Tiffany lost 6.8% to $113.49 Wednesday after European luxury giant LVMH ended its $14.5 billion takeover deal for the jewelry retailer. LVMH said it made the move in part because the French government requested a delay due to the threat of proposed U.S. tariffs on French products. Shares closed the week at $113.81.

More flaws

Boeing Co fell 4.5% to $163.37 Tuesday after it said it has discovered a new manufacturing flaw with its 787 Dreamliner, days after it reported two separate issues that forced the grounding of eight 787 airplanes. Shares closed Friday at $160.23.

Not enough slack

Slack Technologies dropped 13.9% to $25.24 Wednesday despite reporting what analysts called a good quarter, with revenue topping expectations as the company reported weak billings. Shares closed the week at $25.66.

Home sweet home

Restoration Hardware shares rose 24.6% to $400.62 Thursday after its adjusted earnings per share of $4.90 topped estimates by more than $1 as consumers spend money on home improvement. Shares closed Friday at $381.45.

News Services