Virtual sales

SCWorx Corp. shares jumped 473% to $13.12 Monday after the health care software firm said it has received a "committed purchase order" from virtual health care network Rethink My Healthcare for 2 million COVID-19 rapid testing units. Shares closed the week at $6.72.

Oil glut

Noble Energy fell 9% to $6.61 Wednesday after the company cut its dividend by 83% and said it would further cut capital expenditures and furlough employees in response to the pandemic and the drop in oil and gas demand. Shares closed the week at $6.95.

Default jitters

Bank of America dropped 5.6% to $22.41 Wednesday as financial stocks slumped after more banks said they set aside billions of dollars to cover anticipated loan defaults. Shares closed Friday at $23.28.

No-fly zone

United Airlines sank 12% to $28.03 Thursday after its CEO told employees that demand for travel "is essentially zero and shows no sign of improving in the near term." Shares finished the week at $29.08.

Earnings bounce

Abbott Labs shares rose 5.2% to $95.64 Thursday after the company reported profits and revenue that beat estimates. Abbott also said a recent ramp-up in coronavirus testing would help it weather the current quarter. Shares closed the week at $96.01.

Mauled

Simon Property Group slumped 13.4% to $53.06 Thursday as prospects for commercial real estate companies continued to sour amid a dark outlook for retail tenants due to the global pandemic. Shares closed Friday at $56.12.

News Services