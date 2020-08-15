Matinee idol

AMC Entertainment Holdings rose 15.7% to $5.37 Thursday after the cinema chain operator said it will reopen its doors on Aug. 20. Shares closed the week at $5.54.

Blurry picture

Eastman Kodak Co. shares plunged 28.3% to $10.67 Monday after a federal agency said it was suspending a $765 million loan to help the former film company produce COVID-19 drugs, pending the outcome of investigations into potential wrongdoing. Shares closed the week at $8.43.

Fulfilling

Mall owner Simon Property Group rose 7.3% to $66.72 Monday after a report that it has been in talks with Amazon.com about turning some of its department-store sites into Amazon fulfillment centers. Shares closed Friday at $68.18. Amazon, down 0.7% to $3,145.35 on the news, closed the week at $3,148.02.

Eastman Kodak Co. shares dropped after news of an investigation into potential wrongdoing.

Stingy business spending

Cisco Systems fell 10.8% to $42.92 Thursday after the company gave a lackluster sales forecast, signaling that businesses are spending less in the pandemic-driven recession. Shares closed Friday at $42.50.

Vaccine vigor

Novavax rose 10.8% to $137.93 Thursday after the company said it has a development and supply agreement with SK Bioscience, a South Korea firm, for the antigen component of Novavax’s COVID-19 vaccine candidate. Shares closed the week at $146.51.

Split decision

Tesla rose 13.4% to $1,558.69 Wednesday after it announced a five-for-one stock split to make it easier for retail investors to hold the stock, now among the highest priced on Wall Street. Shares closed the week at $1,650.71.

News Services