Mar'Keise "Bucky" Irving, a running back who led the Gophers in all-purpose yards last season, revealed Friday on Twitter that he is entering the transfer portal.

"I want to thank my coaches, teammates and the University Of Minnesota, I have entered the transfer portal," he tweeted.

Irving, given an opportunity after Mohamed Ibrahim and Trey Potts were lost for the season because of injuries, ended the season at his peak, rushing for 129 yards against West Virginia in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl. He produced 966 all-purpose yards in 12 games, including 699 yards rushing and four rushing touchdowns. He also returned eight kickoffs for 194 yards.

He produced more than 100 rushing yards two other times: 105 yards against Maryland and 110 yards against Northwestern.

His rushing total stood second on the Gophers at the end of the season, but the player ahead of him, Ky Thomas, also entered the transfer portal and landed at Kansas.

Irving has three seasons of college eligibility remaining.