Mark Zuckerberg will cohost reception with Republican billionaires for Trump inauguration

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg is cohosting a reception with billionaire Republican donors next week for Donald Trump's inauguration, the latest sign of the Facebook founder's embrace of the president-elect.

By ZEKE MILLER and COLLEEN LONG

The Associated Press
January 14, 2025 at 11:14PM
Mark Zuckerberg, chief executive officer of Meta, makes a point during an appearance at SIGGRAPH 2024, the premier conference on computer graphics and interactive techniques, July 29, 2024, in the Colorado Convention Center in downtown Denver. (David Zalubowski/The Associated Press)

The reception cohosted by Zuckerberg is set for Monday evening, shortly before the inaugural balls, according to two people familiar with the private plans who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity to discuss them.

The other cohosts are Miriam Adelson, the Dallas Mavericks owner and widow of casino magnate Sheldon Adelson; Tilman Fertitta, casino magnate, Houston Rockets owner and Trump's pick to serve as U.S. ambassador to Italy; Todd Ricketts, the co-owner of the Chicago Cubs; and Ricketts' wife, Sylvie Légère.

Zuckerberg once seemed a foe of the former president, banning him from Facebook and Instagram after a mob of Trump's supporters attacked the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. But lately, he's been endearing himself to Trump as one of a number of tech executives who have been seeking to improve their relationships with the new president.

Meta declined to comment Tuesday.

In November, weeks after Trump won the presidential election, Zuckerberg flew to Florida and dined with the Republican at his Mar-a-Lago club. Meta, the parent company of Facebook and Instagram, also donated $1 million to Trump's inauguration fund.

Zuckerberg announced last week that he was changing Facebook and Instagram content moderation policies, including replacing third-party fact-checking with user-written ''community notes." Trump said the new approach was ''probably'' due to threats he made against the technology mogul.

___

Associated Press writers Michelle L. Price in New York and Barbara Ortuay in San Francisco contributed to this report.

ZEKE MILLER and COLLEEN LONG

The Associated Press

