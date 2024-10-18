Mark Strong and Lesley Manville make ancient tragedy 'Oedipus' a political thriller

Icke sets the action in a campaign headquarters on election night. Strong's Oedipus is a charismatic outsider politician on the verge of a historic victory, while Manville is his wife and political partner Jocasta. Audience members may hear echoes of the Clintons, or French President Emmanuel Macron and his older spouse Brigitte. When Oedipus pledges to release his birth certificate to quell rumors about his origins, it evokes ''birther'' conspiracies about Barack Obama.