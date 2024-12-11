Mark Scheifele scores twice to lift the Jets over the Bruins 8-1

WINNIPEG, Manitoba — Mark Scheifele scored two goals and added an assist to lead the Winnipeg Jets to a convincing 8-1 victory over the Boston Bruins on Tuesday night.
Mark Scheifele scored two goals and added an assist to lead the Winnipeg Jets to a convincing 8-1 victory over the Boston Bruins on Tuesday night.
By The Associated Press
Nikita Chibrikov, Mason Appleton, Alex Iafallo, Gabriel Vilardi, Kyle Connor and Vladislav Namestnikov scored the other Winnipeg goals.
Scheifele now has a 13-game point streak at home, totaling 20 points in that stretch.
David Pastrnak replied for the Bruins, who had a four-game winning streak snapped.
Connor Hellebuyck made 23 saves for Winnipeg. Jeremy Swayman stopped 27 shots for Boston.
Scheifele scored his second goal of the game, one-timing a perfect setup from Josh Morrissey on a second-period power play, increasing the Winnipeg lead to 3-0.
Namestnikov opened the scoring in the first period with Boston defenseman Brandon Carlo off for four minutes after clipping Kyle Connor with a high stick. With an assist on the goal, Neal Pionk reached the 200-point mark since joining the Jets in a trade with the New York Rangers.
Takeaways
Bruins: Boston was on their heels after the Jets scored on the power play in the first period, but came to life in the second, scoring their first goal and missing a number of chances. Then they fell apart in the third.
Jets: Winnipeg seemed sparked by the energy displayed by call-up Chibrikov. He drew an early penalty, started the play that led to Winnipeg's first goal, then assisted on Iafallo's power-play goal. Then, Scheifele took over, converting two great passes, and dominating play whenever he was on the ice.
Key moment
Connor scored on a setup from Scheifele 1:15 into the third period giving Winnipeg a 4-1 lead and deflating the Bruins.
Key stat
The Jets scored three power-play goals.
Up next
The Bruins visit the Seattle Kraken on Thursday. The Jets host the Vegas Golden Knights on Thursday.
