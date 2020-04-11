Mark Ruff will serve as Minneapolis’ city coordinator for at least the next two years after the City Council approved him Friday for City Hall’s top nonelected position.

Ruff had been serving in the post in an interim role since October, when his predecessor, Nuria Rivera-Vandermyde, left to take a job in Austin, Texas.

Ruff’s contract is still being finalized. The salary for the city coordinator position ranges from $175,043 to $212,864.

The city coordinator advises elected officials and manages seven departments, including human resources and finance.

In his time on the job, Ruff has advised city officials on the coronavirus response, the 911 system and the response to the fire that destroyed the Francis Drake Hotel, among other issues.

“No Minneapolis city coordinator has faced a challenge of this magnitude, and there’s no person better equipped to take on this role right now than Mark Ruff,” Mayor Jacob Frey said in a statement.

Ruff previously served as the city’s chief financial officer, a position he took in 2016.