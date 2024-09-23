Mark Robinson vows to rebuild his staff for North Carolina governor as Republican group backs away

Stein and his allies have blitzed TV and the internet with commercials and footage of Robinson making incendiary comments. In a 2021 speech in a church, Robinson used the word ''filth'' when discussing gay and transgender people. On a Facebook post in 2019, Robinson said abortion in America is about ''killing the child because you weren't responsible enough to keep your skirt down or your pants up — and not get pregnant by your own choice because you felt like getting your groove thing on."