Mark Hensby holds onto an early lead at US Senior Open, even after tricky Broadmoor takes its toll

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Mark Hensby made seven birdies over the first nine holes Thursday at the U.S. Senior Open, and even after the greens at the Broadmoor and the major-championship conditions caught up with him, he left the course with the early first-round lead.
The Aussie finished the day at 3-under 67, good for a one-shot lead over Bob Estes, Thomas Bjorn and three others with the morning rounds wrapping up and the afternoon wave hitting the course.
Miguel Angel Jimenez was part of a group of six that shot 69.
It was Hensby who spent the entire morning in the lead, though after he signed his scorecard, he hardly looked like a player winning the U.S. Open.
''Obviously, I felt like I lost some out there,'' he said. ''It's just frustrating. I played like (expletive) the back nine. What else can you say?''
Hensby finished with a pair of bogeys, each coming after drives that missed the fairway and landed in rough that is thick — but not Oakmont thick, and not the biggest problem at this course nestled at the base of Cheyenne Mountain.
''There's so much slope, and it all comes off the mountain — most of the time,'' Hensby said. ''Sometimes it doesn't. But the greens were softer today, so it kind of made it a little bit easier, and probably not as fast as they can get.''
A big storm Tuesday dumped water all over the course, but drier conditions are expected for the weekend. When the tournament was last played here in 2018, David Toms won with a score of 3-under par.