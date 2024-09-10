James Earl Jones mourned by 'Star Wars' icons, Denzel Washington and others

''He meant everything to me. The first two roles I played in college were ‘The Emperor Jones' and ‘Othello,' which were two of his. He was the north star. It was James Earl Jones. For me and for us, being in the theater in New York in the late '70s, theater was what I thought I was going to do, to play ‘The Emperor Jones' like James. I wanted to be James Earl Jones. To be honest with you, when I started there weren't a whole lot of Black people for me to be like. We weren't the leading men.'' — actor Denzel Washington, in an interview with the AP at the Toronto International Film Festival.