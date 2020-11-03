1. Steelers (7-0)
They forced four turnovers from reigning MVP Lamar Jackson. At least someone is still playing big-time defense in this league.
2. Chiefs (7-1)
How do you make a suspect defense feel better about itself? Play the J-E-T-S!
3. Ravens (5-2)
Lamar Jackson is good. In the AFC North, he needs to be better.
4. Seahawks (6-1)
D.K. Metcalf is becoming the rare scouting combine superstar who also can play football really well.
5. Buccaneers (5-2)
Colleges should start making offers right now just in case there’s ever an Antoine Winfield III.
6. Cardinals (5-2)
Kyler plays host to Tua in an intriguing first meeting on Sunday. Remember when height was a thing at quarterback?
7. Saints (5-2)
Of course, lack of height never stopped Drew Brees. Apparently, a lack of star power at receiver isn’t slowing him down either.
8. Bills (6-2)
Sunday’s win means Buffalo now has a chance to sweep New England for the first time since the last time New England was awful (1999).
9. Raiders (4-3)
So much for Cleveland’s inclement weather and wind favoring Ground Stefanski. Raiders maul Browns with 208 yards rushing.
10. Packers (5-2)
The Packers spent all week saying the Vikings’ record didn’t matter. They told everyone … but themselves.
11. Colts (5-2)
Sunday’s win over the Lions was vintage Colts. They were bad. Then they were good.
12. Dolphins (4-3)
They had 145 yards, eight first downs and a nine-point win over the Rams. Is Tua a QB or a Sean McVay voodoo doll?
13. Rams (5-3)
For those who love passing numbers, Jared Goff threw for 355 yards. And three interceptions. And lost.
14. 49ers (4-4)
Jimmy G posts another dud performance before leaving with a serious ankle injury while trailing Seattle 30-7.
15. Titans (5-2)
Tennessee’s defense ranks last in third down conversions allowed (61.9%) after Bengals convert 10 of 15 in upset win.
16. Bears (5-3)
Blah, blah, blah. The Bears’ offense is terrible. Blah, blah, blah.
17. Browns (5-3)
Kevin Stefanski heads into his first bye week having scored 187 points in five victories … and 19 points in three losses.
18. Eagles (3-4-1)
Don’t look now, but the NFC East has its first winning streak!
19. Bengals (2-5-1)
Zac Taylor (4-19-1) matches last year’s win total. The other teams to do that this year: Arizona and Detroit.
20. Broncos (3-4)
Wait, what? Drew Lock orchestrated a 14-play, 81-yard game-winning touchdown drive in the last 2 ½ minutes against the Chargers? No way.
21. Falcons (2-6)
Interim coach Raheem Morris takes a 2-1 record back home to face Denver.
22. Lions (3-4)
Is it too late to change the prediction that Matt Patricia would head to Minnesota riding a three-game winning streak?
23. Vikings (2-5)
Team MVP: Anyone who can put Dalvin Cook back together between 32-touch games.
24. Panthers (3-5)
Teddy Bridgewater is one resilient dude. But how about no more cheap shots on him, eh?
25. Patriots (2-5)
Sunday’s loss to former sparring partner Buffalo was like watching an old Muhammad Ali getting beat up by Larry Holmes.
26. Chargers (2-5)
Yeah, Lock probably doesn’t pull off that 81-yard game-winning drive if Joey Bosa isn’t on the sideline being evaluated for a concussion.
27. Washington (2-5)
Giants at Washington on Sundazzzzzzzzzzz.
28. Texans (1-6)
Texans at Jacksonville on Sundazzzzzzzzzzz.
29. Giants (1-7)
The Giants have had three head coaches the past four years. Their records through eight games: 1-7, 2-6, 1-7, 1-7.
30. Jaguars (1-6)
Can Jacksonville continue its streak of six losses while allowing 30 or more points? Stay tuned. Or not.
31. Cowboys (2-6)
Ninety million bucks and he hasn’t reached 100 yards in eight games. Call it the Ezekiel Diet.
32. Jets (0-8)
What’s worse than Jets football? Watching Jets football on Monday Night Football.