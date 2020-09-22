1. Ravens (2-0)

What do you get when you put football’s best defense with 230 yards rushing? The best team on the planet.

2. Chiefs (2-0)

Patrick Mahomes had a bad half. But he doesn’t have bad games. Down 11, he rallies KC in OT.

3. Seahawks (2-0)

Russell Wilson has nine touchdowns, one interception and the early lead on what would be his first MVP.

4. Patriots (1-1)

Cam Newton looks like he’s been in New England’s offense for 10 years, not three months.

5. Packers (2-0)

Posting 236 yards and three touchdowns from scrimmage, Aaron Jones is becoming Aaron 1b in Green Bay.

6. Steelers (2-0)

Yeah, they played the Giants in Week 1. Yeah, they played backup QB Jeff Driskel for three quarters in Week 2. But this defense is nasty.

7. Bills (2-0)

With a league-high 239 yards receiving, Stefon Diggs will not be skipping practice to pout this week.

8. Cardinals (2-0)

Kyler Murray completing 68 percent of his passes while averaging 8.3 yards with two touchdowns rushing is a defensive coordinator’s nightmare.

9. Raiders (2-0)

Darren Waller shows a prime-time audience that he’s the real deal during surprising win over Saints.

10. Saints (1-1)

The trifecta that sank them Monday night: No Michael Thomas. No historic accuracy from Drew Brees. No discipline (10 penalties for 129 yards).

11. Buccaneers (1-1)

Twenty-one seasons and Tom Brady has never started 0-2. Think. About. That.

12. Titans (2-0)

Including playoffs, Derrick Henry has seven 100-yard games and one 200-yard game in his last 11 outings. Next up: The Vikings’ 28th-ranked run defense (154.5).

13. Rams (2-0)

They’re partying like it’s 2018 as Jared Goff completes his first 13 passes en route to a 142.1 passer rating.

14. 49ers (1-1)

Kyle Shanahan blamed the “sticky” surface at MetLife Stadium for the multiple knee and ankle injuries in Sunday’s win over the Jets. Next up: The Giants at MetLife Stadium.

15. Cowboys (1-1)

They lost three of four fumbles in the first quarter. Then they scored seven times in eight possessions to the Falcons.

16. Bears (2-0)

Leading 17-0 at the half, Chicago weathered a 31-yard, two-interception performance by Mitchell Trubisky in Sunday’s 17-13 win over the Giants.

17. Jaguars (1-1)

The young Jags have a swagger that comes from their QB, Gardner Minshew, who nearly pulled off the upset of Tennessee.

18. Chargers (1-1)

The Chargers are now the only team to hold Mahomes to fewer than 25 points in a game twice in Mahomes’ 38 starts.

19. Colts (1-1)

Losing Marlon Mack, Parris Campbell and Malik Hooker would be a lot tougher had GM Chris Ballard not used the second and third rounds to add Jonathan Taylor, Michael Pittman and Julian Blackmon.

20. Washington (1-1)

Washington is fortunate to be 1-1 after trailing 17-0 in each of its first two games.

21. Browns (1-1)

Congrats, Kevin Stefanski. Winning games in the NFL is tough. Winning them in Cleveland can be downright impossible some years. Right, Hue (3-36-1) Jackson?

22. Texans (0-2)

They opened at Kansas City. Then they played Baltimore at home. Now they travel to Pittsburgh. My goodness.

23. Broncos (0-2)

Winless and likely starting Jeff Driskel against Tom Brady is not what Vic Fangio had in mind for Week 3.

24. Falcons (0-2)

They led 20-0. They scored 39 points. They didn’t turn the ball over. And they lost.

25. Vikings (0-2)

“The game is won and lost at the line of scrimmage” is more than just an NFL cliché. It sums up the Vikings’ start.

26. Eagles (0-2)

Upon further review, the Eagles have reversed their decision and now choose Nick Foles.

27. Lions (0-2)

Upon further review, the Lions also have reversed their decision and now choose Jim Caldwell.

28. Dolphins (0-2)

Miami is giving up a league-worst 7.2 yards per play. And that made Diggs quite the happy receiver on Sunday.

29. Panthers (0-2)

Teddy Bridgewater had two turnovers in the six games he played significant time in last year with New Orleans. He had three in Sunday’s loss, matching a career high.

30. Giants (0-2)

The Giants just never seem to get any good news anymore. Losing Saquon Barkley to a serious knee injury is yet another blow.

31. Bengals (0-2)

No need to tank for Trevor. But that No. 1 pick sure would fetch a nice bounty, eh?

32. Jets (0-2)

Last week, owner Christopher Johnson called coach Adam Gase “a brilliant offensive mind.” This week, the Jets rank last in yards and 31st in points.