MOST VALUABLE PLAYER
Patrick Mahomes, QB, Chiefs: Behind a rebuilt line, he'll avenge that 22-point Super Bowl fiasco.
COACH OF THE YEAR
Brandon Staley, Chargers: The young defensive-minded head coach teams with quarterback Justin Herbert to bring the Chargers back into the playoffs.
OFFENSIVE ROOKIE OF THE YEAR
Trevor Lawrence, QB, Jaguars: His team won't be great, but Lawrence will be good enough to win the award.
DEFENSIVE ROOKIE OF THE YEAR
Patrick Surtain II, CB, Broncos: It will help GM George Paton's credibility that he at least picked an instant star defender over a quarterback at No. 9.
COMEBACK PLAYER OF THE YEAR
Dak Prescott, QB, Cowboys: It could be a close race between Dak and Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey if both stay healthy.
BIGGEST SURPRISE
After five consecutive non-winning seasons, the Cardinals will reach the playoffs as the sixth seed and upset the 49ers.
BIGGEST DISAPPOINTMENT
After all the hoopla and the mega-trade for quarterback Matthew Stafford, the Rams will go one-and-done as a wild-card team.
WILD-CARD GAMES
AFC
No. 2 Bills over No. 7 Chargers
No. 3 Titans over No. 6 Steelers
No. 5 Browns over No. 4 Ravens
NFC
No. 2 Buccaneers over No. 7 Vikings
No. 6 Cardinals over No. 3 49ers
No. 4 Washington over No. 5 Rams
DIVISIONAL GAMES
AFC
No. 5 Browns over No. 1 Chiefs
No. 2 Bills over No. 3 Titans
NFC
No. 1 Packers over No. 6 Cardinals
No. 2 Buccaneers over No. 4 Washington
CONFERENCE CHAMPIONSHIP GAMES
AFC: No. 2 Bills over No. 5 Browns
NFC: No. 1 Packers over No. 2 Buccaneers
SUPER BOWL LVI
Packers over Bills