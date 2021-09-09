MOST VALUABLE PLAYER

Patrick Mahomes, QB, Chiefs: Behind a rebuilt line, he'll avenge that 22-point Super Bowl fiasco.

COACH OF THE YEAR

Brandon Staley, Chargers: The young defensive-minded head coach teams with quarterback Justin Herbert to bring the Chargers back into the playoffs.

OFFENSIVE ROOKIE OF THE YEAR

Trevor Lawrence, QB, Jaguars: His team won't be great, but Lawrence will be good enough to win the award.

DEFENSIVE ROOKIE OF THE YEAR

Patrick Surtain II, CB, Broncos: It will help GM George Paton's credibility that he at least picked an instant star defender over a quarterback at No. 9.

COMEBACK PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Dak Prescott, QB, Cowboys: It could be a close race between Dak and Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey if both stay healthy.

BIGGEST SURPRISE

After five consecutive non-winning seasons, the Cardinals will reach the playoffs as the sixth seed and upset the 49ers.

BIGGEST DISAPPOINTMENT

After all the hoopla and the mega-trade for quarterback Matthew Stafford, the Rams will go one-and-done as a wild-card team.

WILD-CARD GAMES

AFC

No. 2 Bills over No. 7 Chargers

No. 3 Titans over No. 6 Steelers

No. 5 Browns over No. 4 Ravens

NFC

No. 2 Buccaneers over No. 7 Vikings

No. 6 Cardinals over No. 3 49ers

No. 4 Washington over No. 5 Rams

DIVISIONAL GAMES

AFC

No. 5 Browns over No. 1 Chiefs

No. 2 Bills over No. 3 Titans

NFC

No. 1 Packers over No. 6 Cardinals

No. 2 Buccaneers over No. 4 Washington

CONFERENCE CHAMPIONSHIP GAMES

AFC: No. 2 Bills over No. 5 Browns

NFC: No. 1 Packers over No. 2 Buccaneers

SUPER BOWL LVI

Packers over Bills