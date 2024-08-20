WASHINGTON — Mario Diaz-Balart wins Republican nomination for U.S. House in Florida's 26th Congressional District.
Mario Diaz-Balart wins Republican nomination for U.S. House in Florida's 26th Congressional District
Mario Diaz-Balart wins Republican nomination for U.S. House in Florida's 26th Congressional District.
The Associated Press
By The Associated Press
August 20, 2024 at 11:16PM
about the writer
The Associated PressThe Associated Press
Wires
Rescue crews are seen unloading a body bag from one of the ships searching the remains of a sunken superyacht off Sicily
Rescue crews are seen unloading a body bag from one of the ships searching the remains of a sunken superyacht off Sicily.