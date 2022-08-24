SEATTLE — Seattle Mariners left-hander Robbie Ray has not allowed a hit to the Washington Nationals through six innings on Tuesday.
Ray has faced one batter over the minimum. Ray has issued a pair of walks but was able to pick off Alex Call at first base to end the fourth inning. Ray also walked Cesar Hernandez on four pitches in the fifth inning, but he was stranded at third after Riley Adams struck out.
Ray has struck out six, including C.J. Abrams and Call in the sixth inning. He's thrown 88 pitches.
Seattle leads 2-0.
