Mariners bring 2-1 series advantage over Twins into game 4

Seattle Mariners (41-38, second in the AL West) vs. Minnesota Twins (38-42, fourth in the AL Central)
Minneapolis; Thursday, 1:10 p.m. EDT
PITCHING PROBABLES: Mariners: Emerson Hancock (3-3, 5.43 ERA, 1.43 WHIP, 50 strikeouts); Twins: Simeon Woods Richardson (2-4, 5.06 ERA, 1.46 WHIP, 46 strikeouts)
BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Twins -121, Mariners +101; over/under is 8 1/2 runs
BOTTOM LINE: The Seattle Mariners play the Minnesota Twins leading the series 2-1.
Minnesota is 38-42 overall and 21-17 in home games. The Twins have a 27-6 record in games when they scored five or more runs.
Seattle has a 21-19 record on the road and a 41-38 record overall. The Mariners have the third-ranked team on-base percentage in the AL at .324.
The teams meet Thursday for the seventh time this season. The Mariners lead the season series 4-2.