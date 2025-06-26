Sports

Mariners bring 2-1 series advantage over Twins into game 4

June 26, 2025 at 8:02AM

Seattle Mariners (41-38, second in the AL West) vs. Minnesota Twins (38-42, fourth in the AL Central)

Minneapolis; Thursday, 1:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mariners: Emerson Hancock (3-3, 5.43 ERA, 1.43 WHIP, 50 strikeouts); Twins: Simeon Woods Richardson (2-4, 5.06 ERA, 1.46 WHIP, 46 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Twins -121, Mariners +101; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Seattle Mariners play the Minnesota Twins leading the series 2-1.

Minnesota is 38-42 overall and 21-17 in home games. The Twins have a 27-6 record in games when they scored five or more runs.

Seattle has a 21-19 record on the road and a 41-38 record overall. The Mariners have the third-ranked team on-base percentage in the AL at .324.

The teams meet Thursday for the seventh time this season. The Mariners lead the season series 4-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ty France has 14 doubles, six home runs and 42 RBIs for the Twins. Byron Buxton is 11 for 37 with a double and six home runs over the last 10 games.

Cal Raleigh has 15 doubles and 32 home runs for the Mariners. Donovan Solano is 15 for 31 with a double, three home runs and 12 RBIs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Twins: 2-8, .242 batting average, 6.53 ERA, outscored by 26 runs

Mariners: 6-4, .265 batting average, 3.48 ERA, outscored opponents by 28 runs

INJURIES: Twins: Royce Lewis: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Pablo Lopez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Zebby Matthews: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Luke Keaschall: 60-Day IL (forearm)

Mariners: Bryce Miller: 15-Day IL (elbow), Collin Snider: 15-Day IL (forearm), Gregory Santos: 60-Day IL (knee), Victor Robles: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Ryan Bliss: 60-Day IL (biceps)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

