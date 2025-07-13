Mariners beat MLB-leading Tigers 8-4, sweeping 3-game series before All-Star break

DETROIT — Jorge Polanco and Cole Young hit back-to-back home runs in a four-run ninth inning and the Seattle Mariners beat the Detroit Tigers 8-4 on Sunday to complete a three-game sweep.
Julio Rodriguez, Randy Arozarena and Mitch Garver also hit solo home runs for the Mariners, who humbled the major league-leading Tigers with 12-3 and 15-7 wins in the first two games of the series.
Seattle's 35 runs is the most they have scored in a three-game series since 2002.
The Tigers are taking a season-high four-game losing streak into the All-Star break.
After Polanco broke a 4-all tie in the ninth and Young created a two-run cushion, the Mariners scored two more runs.
Matt Brash (1-0) struck out two in the eighth to earn the win.
Tommy Kahnle (1-2) gave up three runs on two hits and a walk without getting an out in the pivotal ninth.
Detroit scored two unearned runs off Logan Gilbert in the first inning, taking advantage of Luke Raley's throwing error, and went ahead again in the seventh on Riley Greene's 24th homer of the season.